170223-N-MY922-056
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb. 23, 2017) Acting Secretary of the Navy Sean J. Stackley delivers remarks at the U.S. Naval Academy Society of American Military Engineers dinner in Alumni Hall. The Society of American Military Engineers acts as a channel for personal and professional relationships to develop between midshipmen in engineering majors and more experienced military engineers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaitlin Rowell/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 02:04
|Photo ID:
|3189967
|VIRIN:
|170223-N-MY922-056
|Resolution:
|2100x1568
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170223-N-MY922-056 [Image 1 of 523], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT