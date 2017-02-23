170223-N-MY922-056

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb. 23, 2017) Acting Secretary of the Navy Sean J. Stackley delivers remarks at the U.S. Naval Academy Society of American Military Engineers dinner in Alumni Hall. The Society of American Military Engineers acts as a channel for personal and professional relationships to develop between midshipmen in engineering majors and more experienced military engineers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaitlin Rowell/Released)

