A Royal Thai Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal diver, with the Royal Thai Navy Diving Training Center, builds a charge for underwater demolition training during Cobra Gold 2017 in Sattahip, Chonchuri, Thailand, Feb. 22, 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest multilateral exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Christopher Dallaglio)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 02:06
|Photo ID:
|3189985
|VIRIN:
|170223-N-IV194-0036
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|7.43 MB
|Location:
|UNIT CITY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 523], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
