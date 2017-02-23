A Royal Thai Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal diver, with the Royal Thai Navy Diving Training Center, builds a charge for underwater demolition training during Cobra Gold 2017 in Sattahip, Chonchuri, Thailand, Feb. 22, 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest multilateral exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Christopher Dallaglio)

