Camp Lemonnier, DJIBOUTI (Feb. 7, 2017) U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Christopher Harper, an operations chief with the Maritime Raid Force (MRF), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, jumps from a UH-60 Blackhawk during a free-fall training exercise conducted near Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 7. The high-altitude, high-opening parachute insertion method allows the MRF to covertly insert themselves onto the battlefield to conduct reconnaissance, acting as the eyes and ears of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force commander. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 00:17
|Photo ID:
|3188554
|VIRIN:
|170208-M-GM943-299
|Resolution:
|5677x3193
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MRF Sustainment Training, Djibouti [Image 1 of 97], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
