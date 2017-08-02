MRF Sustainment Training, Djibouti

Camp Lemonnier, DJIBOUTI (Feb. 7, 2017) U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Christopher Harper, an operations chief with the Maritime Raid Force (MRF), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, jumps from a UH-60 Blackhawk during a free-fall training exercise conducted near Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 7. The high-altitude, high-opening parachute insertion method allows the MRF to covertly insert themselves onto the battlefield to conduct reconnaissance, acting as the eyes and ears of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force commander. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)

