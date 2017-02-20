170220-N-VV353-011 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 20, 2017) Rear Adm. Louis V. Cariello, director of Energy and Environmental Readiness Division speaks to Seabees and attendees during a transfer of authority ceremony Feb. 20, 2017. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 relieved NMCB 11 after a six-month deployment aboard Naval Station Rota to take charge of the Seabee’s Europe and Africa Naval Construction Force missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class M. Jang/Released)

