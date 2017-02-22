GREAT LAKES, Ill. (NNS) Two teams of students work together to man hoses to put out a fire at the new live Fire Fighting Trainer at Surface Warfare Officers School Unit Great Lakes Feb. 22. Over 50 students took part in the two day training that will see over 10,800 students and staff members take part in the training annuallly. (U.S. Navy Photo by Brian Walsh/ Released)
This work, 170222-N-BN978-004, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
