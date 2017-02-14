170215-N-N0901-005 RAMSUND, Norway (Feb. 15, 2017) Members of Mine Countermeasures Platoon 802, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8, conduct hostage rescue drills with members of the Royal Norwegian Navy EOD Commandos. An adaptive force package commanded by Commander, Task Group 68.1, EODMU 8 is participating in Exercise Arctic Specialist 2017, a multi-national EOD exercise conducted in the austere environments of northern Norway. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, joint, and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Seth Wartak/Released)

Date Taken: 02.14.2017
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170215-N-N0901-005 [Image 1 of 469], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.