    170222-N-YG414-164 [Image 23 of 98]

    170222-N-YG414-164

    USS BLUE RIDGE, JAPAN

    02.22.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services       

    170222-N-YG414-164 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 22, 2017) - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Patrick Gayle from Jacksonville, Fla., attached to the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), speaks with personnel from Ship's Repair Facility Yokosuka. Blue Ridge is in an extensive maintenance period in order to modernize the ship to continue to serve as a robust communications platform in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Patrick Semales/ RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.25.2017 00:18
    Photo ID: 3188569
    VIRIN: 170222-N-YG414-164
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: USS BLUE RIDGE, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170222-N-YG414-164 [Image 1 of 98], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    Drydock
    U.S. Navy
    Ship's Restricted Availability
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

    • LEAVE A COMMENT