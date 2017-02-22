170222-N-YG414-164 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 22, 2017) - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Patrick Gayle from Jacksonville, Fla., attached to the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), speaks with personnel from Ship's Repair Facility Yokosuka. Blue Ridge is in an extensive maintenance period in order to modernize the ship to continue to serve as a robust communications platform in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Patrick Semales/ RELEASED)

