MV-22 Ospreys descend to drop off Marines with 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, during their final exercise of Integrated Training Exercise 2-17 aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Feb. 15, 2017. ITX is designed to prepare units for combat under the most realistic conditions possible while focusing on battalion and squad level training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Mudd)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 00:19
|Photo ID:
|3188587
|VIRIN:
|170215-M-UD149-213
|Resolution:
|3102x2068
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1/3 completes ITX 2-17 [Image 1 of 98], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT