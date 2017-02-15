1/3 completes ITX 2-17

MV-22 Ospreys descend to drop off Marines with 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, during their final exercise of Integrated Training Exercise 2-17 aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Feb. 15, 2017. ITX is designed to prepare units for combat under the most realistic conditions possible while focusing on battalion and squad level training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Mudd)

