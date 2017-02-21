A U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk lands on the USS Green Bay (LPD-20) during exercise Cobra Gold off the coast of Thailand, Feb. 21, 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photograph by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Fudge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2017 Date Posted: 02.25.2017 00:17 Photo ID: 3188557 VIRIN: 170221-M-SQ436-1156 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 4.42 MB Location: TH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army helicopters land on USS Green Bay during Exercise Cobra Gold [Image 1 of 98], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.