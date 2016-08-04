170222-N-IV194-0105

SATTHIP, Thailand (Feb. 22, 2017) A U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 assists a Royal Thai Navy EOD diver assigned to the Royal Thai Navy Diving Training Center during an improvised explosive device training in support of Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. The exercise is the largest multilateral exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Christopher Dallaglio/Released)

