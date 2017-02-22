170222-N-ZO915-042

BREMERTON, Washington (Feb. 22, 2017) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Bryan Ford, from Flint, Michigan, paints a low pressure air pipe in a passageway onboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). John C. Stennis is conducting a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, during which the ship is undergoing scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson G. Brown Released)

