U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Maura Cool, an air frame maintainer with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 224, cleans the landing gear of an F/A-18D Hornet during exercise Jaded Thunder 17 at Salina, KS., Feb. 20, 2017. VMFA(AW)-224 participated in Jaded Thunder, a joint service exercise, to complete training requirements and prepare for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary M. Ford)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 01:51
|Photo ID:
|3189775
|VIRIN:
|170220-M-CJ052-0012
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|14.32 MB
|Location:
|SALINA, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise Jaded Thunder: VMFA(AW)-224 [Image 1 of 467], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
