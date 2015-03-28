SENOOR BEACH, Oman (Feb. 15, 2017) U.S. Marines and Sailors with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit offload from a Landing Craft Air Cushion at Senoor Beach, Oman, before the beginning of Exercise Sea Soldier, Feb. 15. Sea Soldier 2017 is an annual, bilateral exercise conducted with the Royal Army of Oman designed to demonstrate the cooperative skill and will of U.S. and partner nations to work together in maintaining regional stability and security. USS Somerset, with the embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce and enhance regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2015 Date Posted: 02.25.2017 02:02 Photo ID: 3189934 VIRIN: 170215-M-WQ703-049 Resolution: 3840x2160 Size: 1.26 MB Location: OM Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines Land on Senoor Beach for Exercise Sea Soldier [Image 1 of 523], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.