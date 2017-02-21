CWIS test fires

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 21, 2017) – A Phalanx Close-In Weapons System (CWIS) fires rounds during a live-fire exercise on board the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting Fleet Replacement Carrier Qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ian Kinkead/Released)

