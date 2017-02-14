3d LAAD Conducts Live Fire Range

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Bill Richardson, a section leader with 3d Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3d Marine Aircraft Wing, gives commands to his Marines on the firing line during a live-fire training exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 14, 2017. The training was conducted to ensure training and readiness requirements are met and enhance the unit’s proficiency with each weapon system. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trever Statz)

