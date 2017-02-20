170220-N-WV703-036 SULU SEA (Feb. 20, 2017) An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter embarked on littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) identifies fishing vessels during routine operations in the Sulu Sea near the Balabac Strait. The Seahawk is a part of Coronado’s Surface Warfare mission package that makes the ship specifically well-equipped for maritime security, including counter-piracy operations. Currently on a rotational deployment in U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)

