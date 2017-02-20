170220-N-NX690-104 NORFOLK (Feb. 20, 2017) The tug boats Marci Moran and Susan Moran pull away after piloting guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) away from the pier. Mitscher is underway in transit to Navy Community Outreach (NAVCO) Navy Week in Mobile, Alabama. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua M. Tolbert/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2017 Date Posted: 02.25.2017 00:18 Photo ID: 3188578 VIRIN: 170220-N-NX690-104 Resolution: 3000x1997 Size: 1.01 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170220-N-NX690-104 [Image 1 of 96], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.