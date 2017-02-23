Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, left, speaks with Marines with Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego before an Eagle, Globe, and Anchor ceremony at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 23, 2017. Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, completed the Crucible and are scheduled to graduate on March 3, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 02.25.2017 01:48 Photo ID: 3189745 VIRIN: 170223-M-EL431-0007 Resolution: 2809x3470 Size: 6.1 MB Location: OCEANSIDE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMC Attends Delta Co. Eagle, Globe, & Anchor Ceremony [Image 1 of 468], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.