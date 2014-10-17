170222-N-GL340-056 RIJEKA, Croatia (Feb. 22, 2017) Ship Serviceman Seaman Alijah Parker-Hardison (front) and Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Eric Sweet combat a simulated fire during a fire drill aboard USS Mount Whitney at Viktor Lenac Shipyard in Rijeka, Croatia, Feb. 22, 2017. Mount Whitney is forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy, operating with a combined crew of U.S. Navy Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Feddersen/Released)

