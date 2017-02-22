SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 22, 2017) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Andrew Eichman gives a presentation of African-American history to students at Jack N. Darby Elementary School Feb. 22, 2017. Darby hosted the presentation in observance of African-American History Month to help further educate students on important African-American historical figures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey P. Barham/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2017 Date Posted: 02.25.2017 00:17 Photo ID: 3188548 VIRIN: 170222-N-SD711-0005 Resolution: 5754x4110 Size: 1.72 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170222-N-SD711-0005 [Image 1 of 95], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.