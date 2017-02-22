SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 22, 2017) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Andrew Eichman gives a presentation of African-American history to students at Jack N. Darby Elementary School Feb. 22, 2017. Darby hosted the presentation in observance of African-American History Month to help further educate students on important African-American historical figures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey P. Barham/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 00:17
|Photo ID:
|3188548
|VIRIN:
|170222-N-SD711-0005
|Resolution:
|5754x4110
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170222-N-SD711-0005 [Image 1 of 95], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
