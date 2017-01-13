While not in the field or completing his mission as platoon sergeant, Sgt. Ludwin Portillo, also known as DJ Boom, spends his free time performing and disk jockeying events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Connor Hancock)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 02:03
|Photo ID:
|3189949
|VIRIN:
|170113-M-FK786-042
|Resolution:
|4224x2816
|Size:
|684.68 KB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, What I’ve Learned: Ludwin Portillo [Image 1 of 523], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
