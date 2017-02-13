Exercise Jaded Thunder: VMFA(AW)-224

U.S. Marines with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 224, run preflight checks on an F/A-18D Hornet during exercise Jaded Thunder 17 at Salina, K.S., Feb. 13, 2017. VMFA(AW)-224 participated in Jaded Thunder, a joint service exercise, to complete training requirements and prepare for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary M. Ford)

