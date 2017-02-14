3d LAAD Conducts Live Fire Range

U.S. Marines with 3d Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3d Marine Aircraft Wing, install an M2 Browning .50 caliber machine gun prior to a live-fire training exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 14, 2017. The training was conducted to ensure training and readiness requirements are met and enhance the unit’s proficiency with each weapon system. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trever Statz)

