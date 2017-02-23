170223-N-DS065-0036

MAYPORT, Fla. (Feb. 23, 2017) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Ray Clark gives a tour of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) to Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Northeast Florida and their sponsors from Naval Station Mayport. Iwo Jima is currently moored at her homeport acting as the flagship for Exercise Integrated Advance 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan A. Denny/Released)

