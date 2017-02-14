170215-N-N0901-003 RAMSUND, Norway (Feb. 15, 2017) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 2nd Class David Hubbard, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8, prepares a safe approach during a dismounted counter-IED operation. An adaptive force package commanded by Commander, Task Group 68.1, EODMU 8 is participating in Exercise Arctic Specialist 2017, a multi-national EOD exercise conducted in the austere environments of northern Norway. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, joint, and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Seth Wartak/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 02.25.2017 02:04 Photo ID: 3189970 VIRIN: 170215-N-N0901-003 Resolution: 2500x1667 Size: 725.37 KB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170215-N-N0901-003 [Image 1 of 523], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.