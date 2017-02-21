170221-N-OV009-073
PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 21, 2017) A C-2A Greyhound assigned to the “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 takes off from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). The ship is underway conducting fleet replacement squadron carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colby Comery/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 02:02
|Photo ID:
|3189940
|VIRIN:
|170221-N-OV009-073
|Resolution:
|2258x2436
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, C-2A Greyhound takes off [Image 1 of 523], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
