170221-N-OV009-073

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 21, 2017) A C-2A Greyhound assigned to the “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 takes off from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). The ship is underway conducting fleet replacement squadron carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colby Comery/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2017 Date Posted: 02.25.2017 02:02 Photo ID: 3189940 VIRIN: 170221-N-OV009-073 Resolution: 2258x2436 Size: 1.15 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-2A Greyhound takes off [Image 1 of 523], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.