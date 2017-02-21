U.S Navy Sailors chock and chain a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter after landing on the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD-20) during exercise Cobra Gold off the coast of Thailand, Feb 21, 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chad M. Butler
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 02:02
|Photo ID:
|3189931
|VIRIN:
|170221-N-KT595-001
|Resolution:
|4021x2676
|Size:
|4.81 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army helicopters land on USS Greenbay [Image 1 of 523], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT