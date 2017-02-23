170222-N-OE873-118GULF OF ADEN (Feb. 23, 2017) Aerographer’s Mate 3rd Class Jayla Nelson sings during the African American and Black History Month celebration in the hangar bay aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Asher Allen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 02.25.2017 00:16 Photo ID: 3188539 VIRIN: 170222-N-OE873-118 Resolution: 2826x2018 Size: 1.08 MB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Makin Island Celebrates African American and Black History Month [Image 1 of 95], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.