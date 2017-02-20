(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 25 of 467]

    Cobra Gold 2017

    UNIT CITY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services       

    A technician with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Five, teaches improvised explosive device exploitation techniques to a member of the Royal Thai Air Force at the Royal Thai Navy Diving Training Center during Cobra Gold 2017 in Sattahip, Chonchuri, Thailand, Feb. 20, 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest multilateral exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Christopher Dallaglio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.25.2017 01:48
    Photo ID: 3189742
    VIRIN: 170220-N-IV194-0509
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 10.79 MB
    Location: UNIT CITY, AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 467], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    U.S. Pacific Command
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Thailand
    PACOM
    Marine Corps
    Combat Camera
    Humanitarian Assistance
    COMCAM
    MARFORPAC
    Theater Security Cooperation
    Shoulder to Shoulder
    Kingdom of Thailand
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    NMCS
    U.S. PACOM
    Pacific Marines
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    USMC COMCAM
    CG-17
    Cobra Gold 2017
    CobraGold17

