A technician with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Five, teaches improvised explosive device exploitation techniques to a member of the Royal Thai Air Force at the Royal Thai Navy Diving Training Center during Cobra Gold 2017 in Sattahip, Chonchuri, Thailand, Feb. 20, 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest multilateral exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Christopher Dallaglio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2017 Date Posted: 02.25.2017 01:48 Photo ID: 3189742 VIRIN: 170220-N-IV194-0509 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 10.79 MB Location: UNIT CITY, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 467], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.