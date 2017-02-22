170222-N-VK873-165

TALLINN, Estonia (Feb. 22, 2017) Sailors heave around on a mooring line aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Hué City (CG 66) as the ship arrives in Tallinn, Estonia. Hué City arrived in Tallinn for a scheduled port visit to enhance U.S.-Estonia relations as the two nations work together for a stable, secure and prosperous Baltic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kayla Cosby/Released)

