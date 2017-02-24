170224-N-UJ449-011

SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb. 24, 2017) Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), give a speech during a Black History Month celebration held on the ship's mess decks, Feb. 24. The event ended a month long recognition of black history and was sponsored by the ship's diversity committee. Frank Cable is forward deployed to the island of Guam and conducts maintenance and support of submarines and surface vessels deployed to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet area of operations.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Josh Coté/Released)

