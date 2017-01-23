While not in the field or completing his mission as platoon sergeant, Sgt. Ludwin Portillo, also known as DJ Boom, spends his free time performing and disk jockeying events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Connor Hancock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2017 Date Posted: 02.25.2017 02:03 Photo ID: 3189946 VIRIN: 170123-M-FK786-994 Resolution: 2275x3412 Size: 1.77 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, What I’ve Learned: Ludwin Portillo [Image 1 of 523], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.