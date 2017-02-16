U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ryon Kittle, an assistance gunner with 3d Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3d Marine Aircraft Wing, pull a seven-ton truck at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 16, 2107. The field meet is an annual competition between 3d Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion Alpha Battery and Headquarters Company. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clare J. Shaffer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 00:17
|Photo ID:
|3188566
|VIRIN:
|170216-M-CD121-266
|Resolution:
|2686x3758
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Field Meet [Image 1 of 99], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
