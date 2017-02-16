U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ryon Kittle, an assistance gunner with 3d Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3d Marine Aircraft Wing, pull a seven-ton truck at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 16, 2107. The field meet is an annual competition between 3d Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion Alpha Battery and Headquarters Company. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clare J. Shaffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2017 Date Posted: 02.25.2017 00:17 Photo ID: 3188566 VIRIN: 170216-M-CD121-266 Resolution: 2686x3758 Size: 5.04 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Field Meet [Image 1 of 99], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.