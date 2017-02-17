An F/A-18D Hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 224, taxis on the flight line during exercise Jaded Thunder 17 at Salina, KS., Feb. 17, 2017. VMFA(AW)-224 participated in Jaded Thunder, a joint service exercise, to complete training requirements and prepare for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary M. Ford)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 00:18
|Photo ID:
|3188584
|VIRIN:
|170217-M-CJ052-0022
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|9.75 MB
|Location:
|SALINA, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise Jaded Thunder: VMFA(AW)-224 [Image 1 of 95], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
