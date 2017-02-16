3d LAAD Field Meet

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Timothy Carney, a gunner with 3d Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3d Marine Aircraft Wing, catches his breath after a tug-of-war competition during a field meet at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 16, 2017. The semi-annual field meet was held to build camaraderie and unit cohesion within 3d LAAD. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trever Statz)

