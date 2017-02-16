U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Timothy Carney, a gunner with 3d Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3d Marine Aircraft Wing, catches his breath after a tug-of-war competition during a field meet at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 16, 2017. The semi-annual field meet was held to build camaraderie and unit cohesion within 3d LAAD. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trever Statz)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 01:48
|Photo ID:
|3189748
|VIRIN:
|170216-M-OB347-381
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|17.72 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3d LAAD Field Meet [Image 1 of 467], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
