170223-N-HB733-033

ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 22, 2017) Sonar Technician Surface 3rd Class Loren Eiland, left, receives training from Damage Controlman 3rd Class Michael Catron, right, on how to properly don on an Emergency Escape Breathing Apparatus aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67). Cole is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, preserve the freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna K. Green)
