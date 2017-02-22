170222-N-WV703-027 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 22, 2017) Sailors aboard littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) line up to receive a shot line from USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) during a refueling at sea. Currently on a rotational deployment in U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 02:05
|Photo ID:
|3189979
|VIRIN:
|170222-N-WV703-027
|Resolution:
|5217x2994
|Size:
|749.87 KB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170222-N-WV703-027 [Image 1 of 523], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
