170222-N-WV703-027 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 22, 2017) Sailors aboard littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) line up to receive a shot line from USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) during a refueling at sea. Currently on a rotational deployment in U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2017 Date Posted: 02.25.2017 02:05 Photo ID: 3189979 VIRIN: 170222-N-WV703-027 Resolution: 5217x2994 Size: 749.87 KB Location: SG Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170222-N-WV703-027 [Image 1 of 523], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.