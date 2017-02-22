170222-N-KJ380-015



NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 22, 2017) Engineman 3rd Class Chase Barrett, from Elkhart, Ind., performs maintenance on a sliding padeye in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently pier side during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Neo Greene III)

