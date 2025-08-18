Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 71 – International Insight with Mr. Dino Pick Part 1

    The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 71 – International Insight with Mr. Dino Pick Part 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    In this episode, Senior Producer Alanna Youngblood picks the brain of NPS’ Director of
    International Graduate Programs Mr. Danial Pick. In this interview, they both explore topics and concepts ranging from Language, Culture, and Diplomacy to Special Operations and Counterterrorism Insights to Personnel and Career reflections.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 13:01
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 88052
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111242849.mp3
    Length: 00:00:00
    Artist The Trident Room Podcast
    Album The Trident Room Podcast
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 71 – International Insight with Mr. Dino Pick Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    special operations
    diplomacy
    special ops
    Spec Ops
    Navy
    International
    intelligence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download