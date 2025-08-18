In this episode, Senior Producer Alanna Youngblood picks the brain of NPS’ Director of
International Graduate Programs Mr. Danial Pick. In this interview, they both explore topics and concepts ranging from Language, Culture, and Diplomacy to Special Operations and Counterterrorism Insights to Personnel and Career reflections.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 13:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|88052
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111242849.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Artist
|The Trident Room Podcast
|Album
|The Trident Room Podcast
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 71 – International Insight with Mr. Dino Pick Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.