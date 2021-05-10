The Trident Room Podcast - 17 [1/2] – Marcus Antonellis – SWO 101

Episode 17, Segment 1 of 2 - Marcus Antonellis – SWO 101
Trident Room Host Luke Goorsky sits down and gets to know NPS student and fellow host, Marcus Antonellis. They discuss what inspired him to produce a podcast and the duties of a Surface Warfare Officer (SWO).
This episode was recorded on May 10, 2021.
MARCUS ANTONELLIS is pursuing a Master's Degree in Military Space Systems Operations at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA. He is a current Naval Officer and graduate of The College of the Holy Cross located in Worcester, MA.
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/marcus-antonellis-a3649655/
The views expressed in this interview are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the US Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.
