The Trident Room Podcast - 29 - Sam Buttery - Mastering the Buzzer

The Trident Room Podcast host Mike Wish sits down with the Jeopardy Professors Tournament Winner – Sam Buttrey. They discuss his win and what it’s like to look like Steve Martin.

This Episode was recorded on February 01, 2022



Sam Buttrey is an operations research associate professor at the Naval Postgraduate School. He graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a Ph.D. in Statistics in 1996. He is the winner of the 2021 Jeopardy Professors Tournament.



The Trident Room has been brought to by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and Naval Postgraduate School Foundation. The views expressed in this interview are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the US Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.



For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at www.nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!