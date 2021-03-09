Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Trident Room Podcast - 26 [2-2] - Dr. Mikhail Auguston – A Chain of Events

    The Trident Room Podcast - 26 [2-2] - Dr. Mikhail Auguston – A Chain of Events

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    The Trident Room Podcast host Michael Gannon sits down with Dr. Mikhail Auguston – they discuss Monterey Phoenix and the importance of behavior modeling.
    This episode was recorded on September 03, 2021.

    Dr. Mikhail Auguston is an Associate Professor in the Computer Science Department at the US Naval Postgraduate School.
    Website: http://faculty.nps.edu/maugusto/
    Research by Auguston: https://nps.academia.edu/MikhailAuguston
    Monterey Phoenix: https://wiki.nps.edu/display/MP/Monterey+Phoenix+Home


    The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.
    npsfoundation.org


    For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!

    The views expressed in this interview are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the US Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 13:36
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 69470
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109046963.mp3
    Length: 00:18:53
    Artist The Trident Room Podcast
    Album The Trident Room Podcast
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Trident Room Podcast - 26 [2-2] - Dr. Mikhail Auguston – A Chain of Events, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    14 [1/2] - Steven Lindsey - An Astronaut Walks into a Bar...
    14 [2/2] - Steven Lindsey - Space Inspiration
    17 [2/2] – Marcus Antonellis – The Space SWO
    17 [1/2] – Marcus Antonellis – SWO 101
    12 - Col. Randy Pugh - ATHENA and Your Thesis
    13 - Sense 21: Do You Want to Make a Difference?
    The Trident Room Podcast - 25 [1/3] - John J. Hammerer - Principles of War
    The Trident Room Podcast - 25 [2/3] - John J. Hammerer – The Meyer Scholar Program
    The Trident Room Podcast - 25 [3/3] - John J. Hammerer – The World of Combat Systems
    The Trident Room Podcast - 26 [1-2] - Dr. Mikhail Auguston – Behavior is King
    22 - James Wirtz, PH.D - Commanding the Sea
    11 [1/2] - Southsides with Dr. Whiteside
    11 [2/2] - Dr. Whiteside - Defining the Grey Zones
    10 [1/2] - Dr. Michael A. Glosny - Academia, China and the Cubs
    16 - Capt. Ben Cohen - Sustainability and the Military
    09 - Dr. Jim Newman - The Overview Effect
    15 [1/2] - Sherman Neal II - The Battle for Change
    15 [2/2] - Sherman Neal II - Textbooks and the Truth
    24 - Dr. Britta Hale - Exchanging Big Ideas
    10 [2/2] - Dr. Michael A. Glosny - The Threat of the Other
    07 - Major John Cocomazzi - The Old-Fashioned and the Old Roommates
    08 - Major Jonathan Fagins - The Art of Persistence and Self-Discipline
    19 [1/3] – Dr. Vivienne Ming – A Shared Purpose
    18 [1/2] - LtCol. Michelle Macander – Courage, Cocktail Napkins and Something Blue
    19 [2/3] – Dr. Vivienne Ming – MAD SCIENCE
    18 [2/2] - LtCol. Michelle Macander – BE ALL YOU CAN BE
    19 [3/3] – Dr. Vivienne Ming – Inventing Superpowers
    21 - Vice Adm. Peter Daly - Why Not Ask?
    20 [1/2] - LtCol. Joe Novak – The Million Dollar Man
    20 [2/2] - LtCol. Joe Novak – Doctor’s Orders
    02 - Matthew Taranto - The Uniqueness of an NPS Ph.D.
    03 - Prof. Mara Orescanin - Oceanography and the Navy
    23 - Jennifer Barnhill - Get to Know Your Schedule(r)
    04 - Dr. Jennifer Heissel - Family Elements and the DoD
    05 - Ryan Tice - The Rise of the Arctic
    06 - Paul Rasmussen - A Paperboy, the Sizzler and the Navy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Monterey
    NPS
    US
    DoD
    New Mexico
    Airforce
    USMC
    Podcast
    Dr
    Soviet Union
    PhD
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    California
    Army
    Military Education
    Behavior
    Ai
    Machine Learning
    Military Podcast
    The Trident Room
    Behavior Modeling
    The Trident Room Podcast
    Michael Gannon
    US The Naval Postgraduate School
    Dr. Mikhail Auguston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT