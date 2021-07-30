Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Trident Room Podcast - 22 - James Wirtz, PH.D - Commanding the Sea

    The Trident Room Podcast - 22 - James Wirtz, PH.D - Commanding the Sea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Episode 22 - James Wirtz, PH.D - Commanding the Sea
    Trident Room Host Marcus Antonellis sits down and has a conversation with Naval Postgraduate Professor, James Wirtz, Ph.D.
    This episode was recorded on July 30, 2021.

    PROFESSOR JAMES WIRTZ is the author of Understanding Intelligence Failure: Warning Response and Deterrence (Routledge, 2017) and The Tet Offensive: Intelligence Failure in War (Cornell University Press, 1991, 1994); co-editor with T.V. Paul and Richard Harknett of The Absolute Weapon Revisited: Nuclear Arms and the Emerging International Order (Michigan University Press, 1998, 2000); co-editor with Peter Lavoy and Scott Sagan of Planning the Unthinkable: New Powers and their Doctrines for Using Chemical, Biological and Nuclear Weapons (Cornell University Press, 2000); co-editor with Jeffrey Larsen of Rockets’ Red Glare: National Missile Defense and the Future of World Politics (Westview, 2001); co-editor with Roy Godson of Strategic Denial and Deception (Transaction, 2002); co-editor with Eliot Cohen, Colin Gray, John Baylis, and Jeannie Johnson of Strategy in the Contemporary World (Oxford, 2002, 2006, 2009, 2013, 2016, 2019, 2022); co-editor with Loch Johnson of Intelligence: Windows Into a Hidden World (Roxberry, 2004); co-editor with T.V. Paul and Michelle Fortmann of Balance of Power: Theory and Practice in the 21st Century (Stanford: 2004); co-editor with Eric Croddy of the Encyclopedia of Weapons of Mass Destruction (ABC-Clio, 2004); co-editor with Jeffrey A. Larsen of Nuclear Transformation: The New U.S. Nuclear Doctrine (Palgrave Macmillan, 2005); co-editor with Loch Johnson of Intelligence and National Security: The Secret World of Spies (Oxford 2007, 2010, 2014, 2019); co-editor with James Russell of Globalization and WMD Proliferation: Terrorism, Transnational Networks and International Security (Routledge, 2007); co-editor with Jeffrey Larsen of Stability from the Sea: Naval Roles in Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Operations (Routledge, 2009); co-editor with Jeffrey Larsen of Arms Control and Cooperative Security (Lynne Rienner, 2009), co-editor with T.V. Paul and Pat Morgan of Complex Deterrence (Chicago, 2009); co-editor with Peter Lavoy of Over the Horizon Proliferation Threats (Stanford, 2012); co-editor with Jeffrey Larsen and Eric Croddy of Weapons of Mass Destruction: The Essential Reference Guide (ABC-Clio, 2018); and co-editor with Jeffrey Larsen of U.S. Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications (Georgetown University Press 2022).

    The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.
    npsfoundation.org/

    For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!

    The views expressed in this interview are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the US Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 13:26
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 68447
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108791904.mp3
    Length: 00:40:44
    Artist The Trident Room Podcast
    Album The Trident Room Podcast
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Trident Room Podcast - 22 - James Wirtz, PH.D - Commanding the Sea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    14 [1/2] - Steven Lindsey - An Astronaut Walks into a Bar...
    14 [2/2] - Steven Lindsey - Space Inspiration
    17 [2/2] – Marcus Antonellis – The Space SWO
    17 [1/2] – Marcus Antonellis – SWO 101
    12 - Col. Randy Pugh - ATHENA and Your Thesis
    13 - Sense 21: Do You Want to Make a Difference?
    11 [1/2] - Southsides with Dr. Whiteside
    11 [2/2] - Dr. Whiteside - Defining the Grey Zones
    10 [1/2] - Dr. Michael A. Glosny - Academia, China and the Cubs
    16 - Capt. Ben Cohen - Sustainability and the Military
    09 - Dr. Jim Newman - The Overview Effect
    15 [1/2] - Sherman Neal II - The Battle for Change
    15 [2/2] - Sherman Neal II - Textbooks and the Truth
    10 [2/2] - Dr. Michael A. Glosny - The Threat of the Other
    07 - Major John Cocomazzi - The Old-Fashioned and the Old Roommates
    08 - Major Jonathan Fagins - The Art of Persistence and Self-Discipline
    19 [1/3] – Dr. Vivienne Ming – A Shared Purpose
    18 [1/2] - LtCol. Michelle Macander – Courage, Cocktail Napkins and Something Blue
    19 [2/3] – Dr. Vivienne Ming – MAD SCIENCE
    18 [2/2] - LtCol. Michelle Macander – BE ALL YOU CAN BE
    19 [3/3] – Dr. Vivienne Ming – Inventing Superpowers
    21 - Vice Adm. Peter Daly - Why Not Ask?
    20 [1/2] - LtCol. Joe Novak – The Million Dollar Man
    20 [2/2] - LtCol. Joe Novak – Doctor’s Orders
    02 - Matthew Taranto - The Uniqueness of an NPS Ph.D.
    03 - Prof. Mara Orescanin - Oceanography and the Navy
    04 - Dr. Jennifer Heissel - Family Elements and the DoD
    05 - Ryan Tice - The Rise of the Arctic
    06 - Paul Rasmussen - A Paperboy, the Sizzler and the Navy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Monterey
    NPS
    DoD
    USMC
    podcast
    author
    Vietnam War
    Ph.D
    SWO
    Navy
    California
    military
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Army
    military education
    International Affairs
    International Security
    The United States
    Political Science
    blimps
    Security Studies
    Orbis
    autonomous systems
    Strategic Studies Quarterly
    Strategic Review
    Great Power Competition
    military podcast
    The Trident Room
    the fleet
    The Naval Postgraduate School
    education podcast
    innovative research
    joint force readiness
    Marcus Antonellis
    hybrid airships
    James Wirtz
    Defense Studies
    Commanding the Sea
    Air Power Journal
    Annual Review of Political Science
    Astropolitics
    Comparative Strategy
    Contemporary Security Policy
    Defence Studies
    Defense & Security Analysis
    Harvard International Review
    Homeland Security Affairs
    H-Diplo
    IISS Strategic Survey
    Infinity Journal
    Intelligence and National Security
    International Journal of Intelligence and Counterintelligence
    International Studies Notes
    International Studies Perspectives
    Joint Forces Quarterly
    National Security Studies Quarterly
    Osterreichische Militarische Zeitscchrift
    Political Science Quarterly
    Real Clear Defense
    SAIS Review
    Strategic Survey
    Studies in Intelligence
    Terrorism and Political Violence
    Texas National Security Review
    The Journal of Strategic Studies
    The Nonproliferation Review
    The Naval War College Review
    The Strategist
    and The U.S. Naval Institute Proceedings

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT