Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Trident Room Podcast - 20 [1/2] - LtCol. Joe Novak – The Million Dollar Man

    The Trident Room Podcast - 20 [1/2] - LtCol. Joe Novak – The Million Dollar Man

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Episode 20, Segment 1 of 2 - LtCol. Joe Novak – The Million Dollar Man
    Trident Room Host Jesus Moreno sits down and gets to know NPS graduate and creator of The Trident Room Podcast Series – LtCol Joe Novak. They discuss Joe’s multi-talented career path and what molded him to be the man he is today.
    This episode was recorded on July 26, 2021.

    Lt. Col. Joe Novak was a student in the Operations Research Department specializing in Human Systems Integration (HSI). Lt. Col. Novak began his military career with a sense of service and duty, thanks to his father who left communist Czechoslovakia and served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam years. Joe joined Air Force ROTC and became an F-15C pilot. He then attended medical school and became an emergency medicine physician. He flew Critical Care Air Transport missions between Afghanistan, Germany and the United States transporting critically wounded service members in what he describes as "the most important thing" he's ever done. Lt. Col. Novak came to the Naval Postgraduate School following a five-year assignment as the flight doctor (and only) at a 12-nation international unit operating C-17s out of rural Hungary.

    Lt. Col. Novak came to NPS for the Human Systems Integration program that he calls, "the best… and truly, the only one of its kind in the world." He is currently in his third quarter and hopes to focus his thesis on continuing the pioneering work of NPS MOVES PhD. student Lt. Col. Matt Taranto. That research looks at quantifying human behavior requirements for engineers to better develop systems using Dr. Taranto's Model-Based Human Systems Integration (MBHSI) construct- the first such development of its kind.

    HSI is by nature interdisciplinary, so Lt. Col. Novak's studies allow him to interact with several departments, and it has been the variety of people and expertise at NPS that he has found most impactful. This has led to a side project to bring those exemplars of excellence to the greater community. Lt. Col. Novak is developing a podcast that will showcase members of the NPS community and dive deep to figure out what makes them tick, what challenges they’ve overcome, and what lessons they can teach all of us.

    The palpable sense of mission at NPS has stood out to Lt. Col. Novak in his short time here. He has seen that students and faculty have an understanding that they are part of something larger than the academic environment. Both realize the importance of the work done at NPS to national security and frontline operators. Lt. Col. Novak hopes his future assignments will utilize the analytic skills and practical experience he has honed throughout his career while best fulfilling the needs of the Air Force.

    Episodes Hosted (2020): Episode 9 July, Episode 8 July 16, Episode 4 June 30, Episode 3 June 30, Episode 2 June 23, Episode 1 May 8

    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/josephdavidnovak/
    NPS Profile: https://www.npsfoundation.org/joe-novak

    The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.
    npsfoundation.org/

    For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!

    The views expressed in this interview are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the US Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 11:49
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 68050
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108742425.mp3
    Length: 00:22:12
    Artist The Trident Room Podcast
    Album The Trident Room Podcast
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Trident Room Podcast - 20 [1/2] - LtCol. Joe Novak – The Million Dollar Man, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    14 [1/2] - Steven Lindsey - An Astronaut Walks into a Bar...
    14 [2/2] - Steven Lindsey - Space Inspiration
    17 [2/2] – Marcus Antonellis – The Space SWO
    17 [1/2] – Marcus Antonellis – SWO 101
    12 - Col. Randy Pugh - ATHENA and Your Thesis
    13 - Sense 21: Do You Want to Make a Difference?
    11 [1/2] - Southsides with Dr. Whiteside
    11 [2/2] - Dr. Whiteside - Defining the Grey Zones
    10 [1/2] - Dr. Michael A. Glosny - Academia, China and the Cubs
    16 - Capt. Ben Cohen - Sustainability and the Military
    09 - Dr. Jim Newman - The Overview Effect
    15 [1/2] - Sherman Neal II - The Battle for Change
    15 [2/2] - Sherman Neal II - Textbooks and the Truth
    10 [2/2] - Dr. Michael A. Glosny - The Threat of the Other
    07 - Major John Cocomazzi - The Old-Fashioned and the Old Roommates
    08 - Major Jonathan Fagins - The Art of Persistence and Self-Discipline
    19 [1/3] – Dr. Vivienne Ming – A Shared Purpose
    18 [1/2] - LtCol. Michelle Macander – Courage, Cocktail Napkins and Something Blue
    19 [2/3] – Dr. Vivienne Ming – MAD SCIENCE
    18 [2/2] - LtCol. Michelle Macander – BE ALL YOU CAN BE
    19 [3/3] – Dr. Vivienne Ming – Inventing Superpowers
    The Trident Room Podcast - 20 [2/2] - LtCol. Joe Novak – Doctor’s Orders
    02 - Matthew Taranto - The Uniqueness of an NPS Ph.D.
    03 - Prof. Mara Orescanin - Oceanography and the Navy
    04 - Dr. Jennifer Heissel - Family Elements and the DoD
    05 - Ryan Tice - The Rise of the Arctic
    06 - Paul Rasmussen - A Paperboy, the Sizzler and the Navy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Monterey
    NPS
    DoD
    USMC
    energy
    pilot
    podcast
    medicine
    9/11
    Aerospace
    NASA
    DARPA
    SWO
    Master’s Degree
    Navy
    Vietnam
    Physician
    California
    military
    Afghanistan
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    doctor
    Ohio
    technology
    ROTC
    defense
    Army
    military education
    The United States
    Emergency Medicine
    Surface Warfare Officer
    Czechoslovakia
    F-15C
    HSI
    College of The Holy Cross
    Cleaveland
    Taranto
    air transport
    Human Systems Integration
    Space Systems
    SpaceX
    medical school
    military podcast
    The Trident Room
    The Naval Postgraduate School
    Podcast Host
    education podcast
    Marcus Antonellis
    Military Space Systems
    USAF Fighter Pilot
    Podcast Creator
    Model-Based Human Systems Integration
    HBHSI
    doctor’s orders
    doctor’s in the military
    Military PhD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT