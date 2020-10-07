Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Trident Room Podcast - Paul Rasmussen, A Paperboy, The Sizzler and The Navy

    The Trident Room Podcast - Paul Rasmussen, A Paperboy, The Sizzler and The Navy

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Paul Rasmussen, A Paperboy, The Sizzler and The Navy (Episode #6)

    NPS student Mike Morris sits down and has a drink with NPS Department Program Officer Paul Rasmussen, and they discuss his technique of adjusting to the current pandemic, his time at NPS, and why he joined the Navy.

    Commissioned in 1993 out of NROTC at UCSD, CDR Rasmussen went to flight school in Pensacola, Florida and was winged three years later in Kingsville, Texas. Flying the FA-18 Hornet and the SEM for the French Navy for the next ten years, he was deployed overseas on multiple occasions withVFA-113 Stingers and VFA-25 Fist of the Fleet. Finally, his career culminated as the Mini-Boss on the USS Carl Vinson. His second career has been in military education, serving as both student and instructor at the NWC in Newport, then here at NPS as DDOS, DOS, and finally, the Program Officer of NSA.

    The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 11:49
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 63996
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107911824.mp3
    Length: 00:55:27
    Artist The Trident Room Podcast
    Album The Trident Room Podcast
    Track # 6
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Trident Room Podcast - Paul Rasmussen, A Paperboy, The Sizzler and The Navy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    The Trident Room Podcast - Matthew Taranto, The Uniqueness of an NPS Ph.D.
    The Trident Room Podcast - Prof. Mara Orescanin, Oceanography and the Navy
    The Trident Room Podcast - Dr. Jennifer Heissel, Family Elements and the DoD
    The Trident Room Podcast - Ryan Tice, The Rise of the Arctic

    TAGS

    NPS
    DoD
    podcast
    Naval Postgraduate School
    flying
    PhD
    Navy
    education
    Air Force
    scientific research
    the United States of America
    the trident room
    sizzler

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT