The Trident Room Podcast - Paul Rasmussen, A Paperboy, The Sizzler and The Navy

Paul Rasmussen, A Paperboy, The Sizzler and The Navy (Episode #6)



NPS student Mike Morris sits down and has a drink with NPS Department Program Officer Paul Rasmussen, and they discuss his technique of adjusting to the current pandemic, his time at NPS, and why he joined the Navy.



Commissioned in 1993 out of NROTC at UCSD, CDR Rasmussen went to flight school in Pensacola, Florida and was winged three years later in Kingsville, Texas. Flying the FA-18 Hornet and the SEM for the French Navy for the next ten years, he was deployed overseas on multiple occasions withVFA-113 Stingers and VFA-25 Fist of the Fleet. Finally, his career culminated as the Mini-Boss on the USS Carl Vinson. His second career has been in military education, serving as both student and instructor at the NWC in Newport, then here at NPS as DDOS, DOS, and finally, the Program Officer of NSA.



The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.