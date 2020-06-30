The Trident Room Podcast - Dr. Jennifer Heissel, Family Elements and the DoD

Trident Room host Joe Novak sits down and has a drink with Dr. Jennifer Heissel. They discuss her recent research examining how parental support policies like childcare and parental leave affect new parents’ work performance and health.



Dr. Jennifer Heissel received her Ph.D. in Human Development and Social Policy from Northwestern University, as well as a Master’s in Public Policy from Duke University (though her real love goes to her undergrad Fighting Irish). Her research is interdisciplinary, with a strong focus on the economics of education and economics of the family. Her recent work examines how parental support policies like childcare and parental leave affect new parents' work performance and health. Her work has received support from the Naval Research Program and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. She teaches in the Manpower Systems Analysis program in the Graduate School of Defense Management at NPS.



