Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Trident Room Podcast - Dr. Jennifer Heissel, Family Elements and the DoD

    The Trident Room Podcast - Dr. Jennifer Heissel, Family Elements and the DoD

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Dr. Jennifer Heissel, Family Elements and the DoD (Episode #4)

    Trident Room host Joe Novak sits down and has a drink with Dr. Jennifer Heissel. They discuss her recent research examining how parental support policies like childcare and parental leave affect new parents’ work performance and health.

    Dr. Jennifer Heissel received her Ph.D. in Human Development and Social Policy from Northwestern University, as well as a Master’s in Public Policy from Duke University (though her real love goes to her undergrad Fighting Irish). Her research is interdisciplinary, with a strong focus on the economics of education and economics of the family. Her recent work examines how parental support policies like childcare and parental leave affect new parents' work performance and health. Her work has received support from the Naval Research Program and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. She teaches in the Manpower Systems Analysis program in the Graduate School of Defense Management at NPS.

    The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 11:49
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 63994
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107911804.mp3
    Length: 00:40:51
    Artist The Trident Room Podcast
    Album The Trident Room Podcast
    Track # 4
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Trident Room Podcast - Dr. Jennifer Heissel, Family Elements and the DoD, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    The Trident Room Podcast - Matthew Taranto, The Uniqueness of an NPS Ph.D.
    The Trident Room Podcast - Prof. Mara Orescanin, Oceanography and the Navy
    The Trident Room Podcast - Ryan Tice, The Rise of the Arctic
    The Trident Room Podcast - Paul Rasmussen, A Paperboy, The Sizzler and The Navy

    TAGS

    NPS
    DoD
    podcast
    Naval Postgraduate School
    PhD
    Navy
    family
    military
    education
    Air Force
    Marines
    Army
    maternity leave
    parental leave
    Graduate School of Defense Management
    Manpower Analysis Systems

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT