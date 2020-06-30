Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Trident Room Podcast - Prof. Mara Orescanin, Oceanography and the Navy

    The Trident Room Podcast - Prof. Mara Orescanin, Oceanography and the Navy

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Prof. Mara Orescanin, Oceanography and the Navy (Episode #3)

    NPS student Joe Novak sits down and has a drink with oceanographer Professor Mara Orescanin. They discuss oceanography, her drone research, and her passion for engaging students in critical thinking.

    Prof. Mara Orescanin has been in the Department of Oceanography at NPS since 2016, where she researches the dynamics of sand movement on the beach resulting from waves, tides, and rivers. She received her Ph. D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology/Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Joint Program in Oceanography. She worked as a scientist both in academia and industry before joining NPS. Her passion is to educate and mentor students of all ages, including several NPS METOC and USW students as well as college and high school interns. Working at the beach has taught her the importance of engaging the local community in research endeavors to promote the importance of science and environmental stewardship.

    The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 11:49
    Category: Interviews
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
