    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Trident Room Podcast - 15 [1/2] - Sherman Neal II - The Battle for Change

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Serpico 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Episode 15, Segment 1 of 2 - Sherman Neal II - The Battle for Change
    Trident Room Host Michael Gannon sits down and has a conversation with change advocate Sherman Neal II. In this episode, Sherman talks about his passion for advocacy that began in the third grade, the importance of change and Robert E. Lee.
    This episode was recorded on April 5, 2021.

    Sherman Neal II is an assistant football coach at Murray State University and student at the University of Miami School of Law pursuing a Masters in Law (LL.M.). Prior to joining Murray State, Sherman served ten years in the United States Marine Corps; his assignments included military justice, serving as a platoon commander, and supporting infantry operations to include two deployments to the Middle East. He is also an attorney experienced in family and criminal law. Sherman also serves as the Criminal Justice Advocate for the human rights organization Amnesty International in Kentucky, serves on the board of advisors for the Kentucky Rural-Urban Exchange, and volunteers with CASA in Calloway County. He is a native of Naperville, IL.

    LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/sherman-neal-ii-04355635

    The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.
    npsfoundation.org/

    For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!

    The views expressed in this interview are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the US Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 14:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66444
    Filename: 2105/DOD_108363184.mp3
    Length: 00:25:15
    Artist The Trident Room Podcast
    Album The Trident Room Podcast
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Trident Room Podcast - 15 [1/2] - Sherman Neal II - The Battle for Change, by PO2 Nathan Serpico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

