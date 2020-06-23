Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Trident Room Podcast - Dr. Jim Newman, The Overview Effect

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Dr. Jim Newman, The Overview Effect (Episode #9)

    NPS student Joe Novak sits down and has a drink with former astronaut Dr. Jim Newman. They discuss where the future of space is heading and what it is really like to see earth from space.

    After graduating from Rice University in 1984, Dr. Newman did an additional year of post-doctoral work at Rice. In 1985, Dr. Newman was appointed as adjunct professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Rice University. That same year he came to work at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, where his duties included responsibility for conducting flight crew and flight control team training for all mission phases in the areas of Orbiter propulsion, guidance, and control. When selected for the astronaut program he was working as a simulation supervisor responsible for a team of instructors conducting flight controller training.

    In March 2006, Dr. Newman was detailed to the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) in Monterey, California, as a NASA Visiting Professor in the NPS Space Systems Academic Group. Dr. Newman left NASA in July 2008 to accept a position as Professor, Space Systems at NPS to continue his involvement in teaching and research, with an emphasis on using very small satellites in hands-on education and for focused research projects of national interest.

    NPS Profile: https://nps.edu/faculty-profiles/-/cv/jhnewman
    NASA Profile: https://www.nasa.gov/sites/default/files/atoms/files/newman_james.pdf

    The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.
    npsfoundation.org

    For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!

    *The views expressed in this interview are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the US Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.*

