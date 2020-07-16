Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Trident Room Podcast - Major Jonathan Fagins, The Art of Persistence and Self-Discipline

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2020

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Major Jonathan Fagins, The Art of Persistence and Self-Discipline (Episode #8)

    NPS student Joe Novak sits down and has a drink with U.S. Army Special Forces Officer and NPS Alumnus Major Jonathan Fagins. They discuss how his persistence and self-discipline shaped his success, nuclear weapons, and the importance of enjoying the now.

    Major Jonathan Fagins is a U.S. Army Special Forces Officer with 19 years of service. His deployments include Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Niger, and Burkina Faso. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in general science from the United States Naval Academy. Additionally, Jonathan received a Master of Science degree in Defense Analysis (irregular warfare) from the Naval Postgraduate School in 2019 and a Master of Science Degree in International Relations (national security affairs) from Troy University in 2020.

    *The views expressed in this interview are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the US Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.*

