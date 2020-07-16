The Trident Room Podcast - Major Jonathan Fagins, The Art of Persistence and Self-Discipline

Major Jonathan Fagins, The Art of Persistence and Self-Discipline (Episode #8)



NPS student Joe Novak sits down and has a drink with U.S. Army Special Forces Officer and NPS Alumnus Major Jonathan Fagins. They discuss how his persistence and self-discipline shaped his success, nuclear weapons, and the importance of enjoying the now.



Major Jonathan Fagins is a U.S. Army Special Forces Officer with 19 years of service. His deployments include Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Niger, and Burkina Faso. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in general science from the United States Naval Academy. Additionally, Jonathan received a Master of Science degree in Defense Analysis (irregular warfare) from the Naval Postgraduate School in 2019 and a Master of Science Degree in International Relations (national security affairs) from Troy University in 2020.



